400 Massachusetts National Guard members return from D.C. after 10-week mission

Governor Charlie Baker meets members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Friday, May 14. Photo credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith

BOSTON (SHNS) – Four hundred Massachusetts National Guard members returned from a 10-week public safety mission in Washington, D.C. this week and have returned to their home stations, officials said Wednesday.

The soldiers and airmen deployed to the capital region in March for a federally funded mission to support the enhanced security efforts of local, state and federal agencies, under an activation order Gov. Charlie Baker signed on Jan. 25.

Under that same order, about 600 Guard members were sent to D.C. in January and returned on Feb. 22. During a trip to Washington for meetings with federal officials, Baker met with Guard members who had been deployed there and thanked them for their service.

“Although the Massachusetts National Guard remains ready to assist when called, there are no current plans to deploy further personnel to support public safety in Washington, D.C., and all Guard personnel associated with this mission have returned to their home stations,” a National Guard spokesperson said.