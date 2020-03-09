41 coronavirus cases identified in state including 5 in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – There are 41 cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to data released by the state department of public health Monday.

Public Health officials said the 41 cases of the coronavirus include one confirmed case and 40 presumptive cases.

Out of the 41 cases in the state, five have been identified in Berkshire County, 15 in Middlesex County, 10 in Norfolk County, 10 in Suffolk County and one in Worcester County. Eighteen are women and 23 are men.

The data also shows that four people were hospitalized and 37 were not hospitalized.

Four of the cases are travel-related, 32 are Biogen employees or by contact and five are under investigation.