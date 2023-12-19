SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the state legislature awarded a $200,000 check to 413Cares in Springfield on Monday.

State Senator Adam Gomez, State Rep. Michael Finn, State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez and members of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts (PHIWM) awarded the funds, which were secured through the Fiscal year 2024 state budget.

413Cares is an online community resource database in western Massachusetts that helps local residents learn more about housing, food and health-related resources that are available to them.

“413Cares has truly modernized and expanded how residents access resources here in Western Massachusetts. Their easy-to-use and central location provides information about countless different programs – dramatically simplifying a once daunting task for those seeking help. I am proud to have joined my colleagues to support this invaluable asset for our region in the FY24 Budget,” said Rep. Finn.

“It was my pleasure to advocate for this earmark alongside my colleagues in government which will support the 413Cares centralized database of community services in Western Massachusetts, brought to you by the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts,” said Senator Gomez.

This is the second year in a row that 413Cares has received funding through the state budget. 413Cares continues to grow, with them now reaching more than 100,000 searches and over 111,000 interactions with local programs.

This year’s funding will help connect 413Cares with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, Quaboag Hills Community Coalition, and the Hilltown Community Health Center.

“We’re very fortunate in Western Mass to have an array of agencies that provide essential resources in times of need. But those searching for that support can’t always access it. I’m grateful to have a partner in 413Cares working to address that missed connection and empowering individuals and families to get the assistance they need,” stated Oliveira.