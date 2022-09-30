LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office graduated another class of correctional officers Friday morning.

The 42 new officers went through months of training to get to this point. Many of the graduates are from western Massachusetts as well as Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Their friends and family watched as they graduated from the program and Sheriff Nick Cocchi gave them words of encouragement as they start their careers.

This is the 48th western Massachusetts County Correctional Officer’s class to graduate.