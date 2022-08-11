BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday an additional 45 cases of monkeypox this week, which now brings the total number of cases to 202 in the state.

The 45 new cases had their diagnoses between August 4 and August 10. The Massachusetts DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. Individuals with monkeypox are advised to isolate and avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious.

Monkeypox vaccines are available across the state at 14 health care providers and locations. Due to the limited availability of the vaccine, only people that meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria can receive a dose. If you think you qualify to receive the vaccine, you are encouraged to ask your health care provider.

The CDC indicates there have now been 10,392 cases of monkeypox virus this year in the United States. The U.S. leads the world in known cases, which has now been reported in every state except for Wyoming.

Monkeypox was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization on July 23 and on August 4, President Biden declared the virus a national health emergency.

Gay and bisexual men make up a significant amount of the cases however the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ+ community.