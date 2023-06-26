CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firework safety officials are warning the public to leave it to the pros this 4th of July weekend. As lighting fireworks come with a high risk of injury and property damage.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte says fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, even if they’re from another state. As of last year, there were more than 100 fires and 38 explosions attributed to fireworks in Massachusetts. It resulted in nearly 200 firework-related injuries.

Additionally, these injuries are caused mostly by sparklers, which burn up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Piemonte tells 22News that fireworks can not only pose a risk to you, but to the people around you.

“Lighting fireworks off in an urban area or a high densely populated area..you don’t know where they are going to come down or end up,” explains Springfield Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte. “You know people are just walking around…trying to enjoy the evening or on their way to a fireworks display, if people are lighting fireworks illegally then that’s a problem.”

You can’t be arrested for possession of fireworks, but you can get fined $10 to $100. While selling can land you one year in jail and a fine between $100 and $1000 thousand dollars. Police are required to confiscate any fireworks they come across.

Safety officials suggest skipping fireworks at home and looking for an alternative: