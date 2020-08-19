5 Cape Cod beaches closed Wednesday due to shark sightings

FILE – In this May, 22, 2019, file photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark in 2018 and later died of his injuries, in Wellfleet, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CAPE COD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents and visitors on five Cape Cod beaches were asked to quickly leave the water after reports of shark sightings Wednesday morning and afternoon.

State shark experts received confirmed reports of white shark sightings at Maguire Landing Beach, Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Ballston Beach, and Longnook Beach in Truro, and Cahoon Hallow Beach.











No injuries were reported. Some of the beaches were closed as early as 10:50 a.m. and reopened after an hour.

Others were closed until 2:30 p.m., when there were no further reports of shark sightings.

All five beaches have since reopened.