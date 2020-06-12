$5 million grant for towns and cities in Massachusetts to turn streets into shared spaces for outdoor eating, shopping

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state of Massachusetts is splitting $5 million among cities and towns to turn streets into space for outdoor eating and shopping.

The money will help local businesses expand outdoor seating, move shops to outdoor spaces and clean up parks to promote outdoor activity.

MassDOT’s shared streets and spaces grant will award municiplaities between $5,000 and $300,000 to make needed improvements to help businesses meet the state’s reopening guidelines.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle told 22News that Easthampton will be one of the communities applying for that grant. She added that this initiative helps business owners feel assured they can do their jobs in a safe way.

Northampton is also helping local busiensses by implementing a parking ban and narrowing roadwats to help businesses operate their outdoor services.

“This funding program will help cities and towns create safe spaces outside to help with physical-distancing as we reopen our economy and continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. The more we can do to increase shared spaces the safer it will be to resume activities such as taking public transportation, going shopping and dining out,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT the types of projects may include:

Shared streets and spaces will support increased rates of walking and/or biking by increasing safety and enabling social distancing

Outdoor dining and commerce will calm roadways, modify sidewalks and streets, and/or repurpose on- or off-street parking to better support curbside/sidewalk/street retail and dining

Better buses will support safer and more reliable bus transit, including expanded bus stops and lanes dedicated for bus travel, (extra scoring credit will be granted for dedicated bus lanes)

Safe routes to school (and childcare and programs for children and youth) will include safer walking and biking networks with lowered vehicle speeds

MassDOT has allocated $5 million for this 100-day program and applications will be accepted from June 22 through September 29. Projects must be mostly or completely implemented by October 9.

According to MassDOT, although projects of all types and sizes are welcome and may be funded, preference will be given to projects that can be operational within 15-30 days from the start, projects in designated Environmental Justice areas, and projects that show strong potential to be made permanent.

The state said there will be a quick turn around time so these projects can be built and used by this summer and fall.