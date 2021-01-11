$5 pizzas for restaurant workers at UNO Pizzeria & Grill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Participating UNO Pizzeria & Grill are offering restaurant workers a $5 pizza deal through January.

The $5 pizza offer is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays through January 27 for dine-in restaurant workers (including furloughed and laid off restaurant workers) to recognize them for their hard work and efforts through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the following locations are offering $5 individual Deep Dish or Chicago Thin Crust pizza (including UNO’s gluten-free options) to all restaurant workers by asking their server for the “$5 Restaurant Worker Pizza”:

Attleboro

Bellingham

Braintree

Dedham

Framingham

Haverhill

Holyoke

Leominster

Millbury

Revere

Springfield (Boston Rd)

Springfield (Hall of Fame)

Sturbridge

Swampscott

Westborough

Worcester

Wrentham

For additional information and locations visit www.unos.com/pizza5