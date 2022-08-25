BOSTON (WWLP) – Community-based programs for victims of crimes in Hampden and Berkshire Counties were awarded funds to support culturally reflective, high-quality services.

The Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance (MOVA) announced Thursday that they have awarded $2,389,303 to five victim service agencies that are led by and support communities of color in western Massachusetts.

Each agency is culturally specific to subsets of local Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. They provide violence-related services such as gun violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and bullying/harassment.

“MOVA envisions a Commonwealth in which all victims and survivors of crime can access rights and high-quality services that are reflective of our diverse communities; culturally responsive and trauma-informed; and in which their voices and experiences are heard, valued, and amplified,” said Liam Lowney, MOVA Executive Director. “We are thrilled to support and partner with these programs who work day in and out helping survivors overcome the barriers they face accessing help in the wake of violence.”