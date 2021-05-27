50 percent of Massachusetts now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(WWLP) – According to the state’s vaccine reports on Wednesday, 50-percent of the entire Massachusetts population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts which is more than half of the 2020 census count of just over seven million people.

The percentage of vaccinated people who are eligible for the vaccine is much higher with children under 12 still unable to get the shot.

According to the report, 4.1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

