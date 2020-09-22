$500 ‘veteran bonus’ for those supporting coronavirus crisis operations in Massachusetts

BOSTON (NEWS10) — A $500 bonus is available for National Guard members who were activated to support COVID-19 crisis operations according to the Office of the State Treasurer, Veterans’ Bonus Division, in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker utilized the National Guard back in March to reportedly increase supply chain resources available to the Commonwealth and its residents. The goal of the bonus is to hopefully ease any financial burdens on National Guard members.

Service members and veterans can check their eligibility by visiting the website, apply for bonuses, and upload their required supporting documents. The new application is available here and reportedly takes around ten days for the check to be mailed after a veteran is approved for a bonus.

“Massachusetts veterans and service members always put our safety ahead of their own and we wanted to find a way to thank them for their bravery,” said Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, “These bonuses will provide additional support to the National Guard members who have courageously stepped up to assist the state in response to COVID-19.”

“This new bonus will provide financial relief for Veterans throughout Massachusetts and we are excited to get the word out as fast as possible,” said Steve Croteau, manager of the Veterans’ Bonus Division.

“The Massachusetts National Guard, always exemplifying their ‘Nation’s First’ motto, were some of the first workers on the front lines of this pandemic – stepping away from family, friends, and their livelihood to serve their community against a deadly and dangerous virus when even less was known about it,” said State Representative Linda Dean Campbell, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs. “They provided critical support to many in our eldercare facilities and veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.”

The Veterans’ Bonus Division reportedly distributes bonuses for eligible active duty, discharged, and deceased Massachusetts veterans who served during various conflicts. The State Treasurers Office has administered the state bonus program since the World War I bonus in 1919 was awarded to Massachusetts individuals who served in the armed forces during that period.