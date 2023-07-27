BOSTON (WWLP) – A payment order signed by Conquistador Hernando Cortés in 1527 has been missing for almost 30 years. It has since been found in Massachusetts and returned to Mexico.

Sometime before 1993, a manuscript signed by Conquistador Hernando Cortés in 1527 was unlawfully removed from Mexico. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, the manuscript is a payment order signed by Cortés authorizing the purchase of rose sugar for the pharmacy in exchange for 12 gold pesos.

After missing for nearly three decades, the priceless artifact was located after it was put up for auction at a Massachusetts auction house. When the manuscript was posted for online auction, Mexican authorities took note. They alerted federal authorities in the United States in hopes that the artifact would be removed from the website and returned to them.

After finding out the manuscript was stolen, the auction house took it down from their website and later, the piece of history was recovered.

Once the document was returned, the next obstacle was legally returning it to Mexico. According to 18 U.S. Code § 2314, it is a violation of federal law to transport or receive stolen goods valued at more than $5,000 that have traveled in foreign or interstate commerce.

In order to send the artifact back, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a civil forfeiture action against the manuscript in November 2022. Civil forfeiture allows the government to seize any property that is allegedly involved in a crime or legal activity.

The United States Attorney’s Office obtained a final order of forfeiture in February of 2023, meaning the owner lost the right to the manuscript without any compensation. Later, the Department of Justice approved the return of the artifact to Mexico.

On July 19, 2023, a formal repatriation ceremony at Mexico’s national archives was held with the District of Massachusetts and representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Courtesy of the Department of Justice in Boston

“We are incredibly honored to be able to assist in the return of this national treasure to the people of Mexico. This manuscript, which is nearly five centuries old, preserves an important part of Mexico’s history, and reflects the FBI’s ongoing commitment to protect cultural heritage, not only in the United States but around the world,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division.

DiMenna adds, “The recovery of this priceless artifact is a direct result of our close and ongoing collaboration with the government of Mexico, and we are very thankful for their partnership.”