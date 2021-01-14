5,000+ new cases, but vaccination moves forward

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 13,000 people in Massachusetts have now died of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Wednesday’s report from the Department of Public Health, which added 5,278 new cases and 86 recent deaths to the state’s tallies.

Since March, 13,082 Bay Staters have died from the respiratory disease, and another 277 have died with likely COVID-19 cases. A total of 427,752 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 2,200 of whom are currently hospitalized. The DPH considers 90,467 people to have active cases of COVID-19.

The seven-day average positive test rate stands at 7.11 percent, below the 8.58 percent of two weeks ago and well above the 3.39 percent positivity rate logged two months ago.

During the last two weeks, 14,178 cases have been recorded in people age 19 and younger, and 13,838 among people in their 20s. At the other end of the age spectrum, people in their 70s accounted for 3,871 of the last two weeks’ cases, and 2,910 were in people age 80 and older.

The next chapter of the state’s effort to inoculate its population will begin Monday, when vaccination starts for the roughly 94,000 people living and working in congregate care settings like group homes, shelters, residential treatment programs and correctional facilities. The residents and staff of low-income and affordable senior housing are now expected to get vaccinated sometime next month, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Baker also announced he was re-filing an unemployment rate relief bill that stalled out at the end of the past legislative session earlier this month, urging lawmakers to send a completed bill back to him by March.