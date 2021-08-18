$500K Powerball winning ticket claimed one day before expired

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – With just one day before the ticket expired, a South Dennis man has claimed a $500,000 Powerball prize.

The winner, Leonard Thomas, bought the winning ticket on August 19, 2020 and turned it in on Wednesday, just one day before it expires. Thomas heard of the Powerball ticket and thought he would check his plastic sleeve where he keeps all his tickets and found the winner one.

“I heard about a Powerball ticket expiring on the radio and then my nephew told me,” said Thomas. “I play at that store and have a plastic sleeve that I keep my tickets in. When I heard about the expiring ticket, I looked through the tickets in the sleeve and found a Powerball ticket from August 19, 2020. I had it scanned at a convenience store and the clerk indicated that I had to go to the Lottery to claim the prize.”

Thomas claimed his prize on Wednesday along side his dog Mariah. He said he plans to use the money to buy a small house or year round cottage.

“What a great reminder to our lottery customers! Always be sure to check your tickets and keep them in a safe place,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “We are thrilled that Leonard, and his dog Mariah, saw the announcement about the expiring ticket and were able to cash it in!”

The winning ticket was bought at a South Dennis Mobil, who will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Beginning this Monday, the Powerball will add another night to draw winning numbers. The Powerball drawings will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.