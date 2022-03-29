Alleged conspiracy spanned from Massachusetts to New Hampshire and Maine

BOSTON (WWLP) – Six people were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with trafficking fentanyl across northern New England.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, six people were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of p-Fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue that spanned from Massachusetts to New Hampshire and Maine. The following people were arrested on February 23, 2022:

Randell Starlin Medina Rodriguez (26) of Andover, Mass.

Williams Colon Sanchez (26) of Lawrence, Mass.

Douglas Morris (31) of Bangor, Maine

Robert Rodriguez Jr. (48) of Portland, Maine

Cortney Moulton (37) of West Bath, Maine

Germania Amparo (29) of Andover, Mass., was also charged with three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and six counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

In the middle of 2021 the defendants allegedly conspired to deliver hundreds of grams of fentanyl throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Medina Rodriguez, Colon Sanchez and others allegedly were Massachusetts-based dealers who delivered large quantities of fentanyl to wholesale customers such as Morris, Rodriguez Jr., and Moulton, who in turn would distribute those substances in Maine and/or New Hampshire.

From March through July 2021, Amparo allegedly regularly delivered distribution-quantities of fentanyl to an undercover officer.