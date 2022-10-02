NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The 66th Annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade begins on Sunday.

The parade, which is sponsored by 1Berskshire, is themed Holidays on Parade and the 2022 Grand Marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, who are two families who brought good cheer and a festive spirit to the City of North Adams.

1Berkshire is a county-wide organization that is focused on economic development and promotion of the region, as a preferred place to visit, live, work, and grow a business.

This year, the parade will start at the intersection of State Street and Old Street. The lineup will start at Curran Highway between DiSanti Field to United Cerebal Palsy; around 400 Curran Highway to 535 Curran Highway and ending at the intersection of Ashland Street and Washington Avenue.

Spectators can watch the parade from the intersection of State Street and Old State Street, along Main Street, to the intersection of Ashland Street and Washington Avenue, or you can watch on Community Television, channel 1301. The parade is on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.