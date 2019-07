NATICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in eastern Massachusetts are trying to put out a seven-alarm fire in the Boston suburb of Natick.

NBC Boston is reporting that the fire started just before 2:00 Monday morning on South Main Street. There are several small businesses in the area.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

As of 5:00 A.M., fire crews were still working to put out the massive fire.