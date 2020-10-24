7 people infected with listeria in Massachusetts, CDC reports

BOSTON (WWLP) – Ten people have been reported ill from listeria in New York, Massachusetts and Florida in a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of those ten people, seven of them are in Massachusetts, two are in New York, and one is in Florida. The person with the case from Florida died from the infection.

The people infected ranged from 40 to 89-years-old. Eight of the people were female and all were hospitalized for listeria.

According to the CDC, deli meat is the likely cause of the outbreak. Nine of the ten people said they ate Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto.

No specific type of deli meat has been linked to this outbreak. The CDC recommends to make sure you wash your hands after handling deli meats and to clean any surface the meat touches.

The CDC created this map to show the listeria infections across the United States.