7 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19, 15 moderate

(WWLP) – Three new western Massachusetts communities have been added to the state’s high-risk list for COVID-19, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Public Health Thursday.

The new communities, Hampden, Ludlow, and Southwick, are listed in the red zone, meaning more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in one week. The newly added areas join Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke, which were listed as high-risk since last week.

The total of high-risk western Massachusetts communities is currently 7.





The DPH data also shows 15 local areas listed in the yellow zone (moderate risk), meaning less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in a week: Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Hatfield, Westfield, Wilbraham, Longmeadow, Monson, Northampton, Ware, Palmer, Pittsfield, and South Hadley.

Listed in the green zone, (low-risk), are Brimfield, Greenfield, North Adams, Southampton, and Sunderland. This means those local areas had less than or equal to 15 total cases in a week.

On Thursday, Massachusetts reported more than 2,500 coronavirus new cases and 27 deaths.

Also rising is the number of people hospitalized across the state which now stands at 917.

Here is more information on the DPH’s weekly COVID-19 Public Health Report.