75 percent of Massachusetts residents at least partially vaccinated

BOSTON (SHNS) – Three-quarters of Massachusetts residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of the end of last week, according to federal data.

Federal health officials’ latest community profile report for Massachusetts showed that 5,169,064 people in Massachusetts had gotten at least their first shot as of Aug. 27, and 4,524,536, or almost 66 percent of the state’s roughly 7 million residents, were fully vaccinated. Among people 18 and over, 76 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the report. Almost all of the state’s 65-plus population — 1,149,377 people, or 98.3 percent — have gotten at least one shot, and 87.8 percent of that age group are fully vaccinated.

As students begin the new school year, 286,472 youth between the ages of 12 and 17, or 60 percent of that age group, are fully vaccinated and 348,766 have at received at least one dose.

As of Thursday, about 175 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated, accounting for 52.7 percent of the nation’s population, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.