79% of Massachusetts adults have received COVID vaccine; racial disparities remain

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine distribution, but there are populations across the state that still have high rates of vaccine hesitancy.

Well, the Baker administration is making it as easy as possible for residents to get their doses, they even launched a new mobile clinic Wednesday to help residents get their shots while they shop.

At this point, more than 79 percent of adults in Massachusetts have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination rates in white communities remain higher than those in communities of color.

To address that, Gov. Baker is teaming up with Market Basket to launch mobile vaccine clinics in Chelsea, Fall River, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere.

During his tour of the new clinics Wednesday, Baker said the program will help to boost the state’s vaccination rates, but he still worries that certain populations may never receive their shots.

“Some folks haven’t gotten vaccinated because they’re young and they don’t view COVID as a problem because they are young,” said the governor.

The governor is still urging all residents to get vaccinated.

He reassured residents on Wednesday that vaccines are the safest and most effective way to protect yourself against the virus.

If you haven’t gotten your shots yet, you still have a chance to do so.