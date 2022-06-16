BOSTON (WWLP) – After the seventh case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Massachusetts, the state public health officials have announced the report will become weekly instead of case by case.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Health, an adult man, who recently traveled internationally tested positive for monkeypox, changing the total number of cases in Massachusetts to seven since May.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will release the number of confirmed cases every Thursday. Updated case counts can also be obtained on the CDC’s website.

It’s important to note the virus is not easily transmitted between people. Transmission can occur with the contact of body fluids, bites, and scratches from small rodents, or contact with an infected animal.