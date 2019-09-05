8 taken to hospital, more than 50 being evaluated after unknown gas leak at Rowley store

1  of  2
ROWLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight people were taken to the hospital and at least 50 are being evaluated after a gas leak at the Market Basket in Rowley Thursday afternoon.

Rowley police and fire departments were called to the Market Basket on the Newburyport Turnpike after receiving reports of a Tier 1 Hazmat incident involving an unknown gas leak around 3 p.m. 

The entire strip mall where the grocery store is located has been evacuated and closed indefinitely. 

According to Rowley Police, the individuals affected are being evaluated for respiratory issues. They believe the gas leak is isolated to the Market Basket building and a state hazmat team has been called in to assist. 

Other agencies are also in the area assisting with mutual aid while the Rowley Fire Department investigates. 

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you updates as more details come in. 

