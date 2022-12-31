BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.

These grants will help prevent workplace injuries by training 1,356 employees, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The Department of Industrial Accidents (DIA) Office of Safety is responsible for administering the Workplace Safety Grant Program, which is budgeted at $800,000 annually.

The goal of the program is to promote safe and healthy conditions in the workplace through training, education, and other preventative instruction for employees and employers, as well as organizations that are operating within the Commonwealth and are covered by Massachusetts Workers’ Compensation Law.

This round of Workplace Safety Grants includes awardees representing historically underserved communities, Veterans, women-owned businesses, municipalities, small businesses, as well as startups.

“Keeping the Commonwealth’s workforce safe is important to both employees and employers as well as the greater community,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta. “These Safety Grants will provide training and education that helps promote safe and healthy conditions in the workplace. I congratulate all awardees and appreciate their commitment to their employees’ well-being.”

Here is the full list of the 99 grant recipients for FY23: