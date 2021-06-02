$800K grant to help teenagers struggling with mental health and substance abuse

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) and the Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a grant of $800,000 for two new residential treatment facilities for teenagers struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.

The grant recipients are the Center for Human Development in Chicopee and the Lowell House in Reading. Both organizations aim to provide critical treatment services for young people in eastern and western Massachusetts with a combined capacity of 39 treatment beds.

The Center for Human Development will have 15 beds available for teenagers ages 13 to 17, and Lowell House will have 24 beds for a gender-inclusive population of teenagers ages 13 to 17, doubling the number of youth treatment beds in the state.

Both facilities will provide supervision 24 hours a day and seven days a week in a residential setting licensed by DPH’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services.

“These awards are part of our ongoing investment in life-saving addiction treatment programs, especially for young people struggling with mental health concerns and substance use,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

The programs are designed to provide mental health services, help address primary health concerns, support learning skills needed to maintain recovery and identify resources for effective aftercare planning.

“These treatment facilities will provide evidence-based care, intervention, and peer supports that in some cases cannot be solely provided in the teen’s home environment,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel.

The grant award will continue until 2030, with $400,000 distributed to each program annually funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (SAPT) block grant and state funding.