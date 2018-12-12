8th State Police trooper charged in overtime pay scandal

Another State Police trooper has been arrested and charged in the State Police overtime abuse investigation.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced on Wednesday that an eighth state trooper has been arrested and charged with accepting fraudulent overtime payments.

Forty-year-old Heath McAuliffe of Hopkinton faces federal embezzlement charges. McAuliffe worked on the now disbanded Troop E, which patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike.

According to Lelling, McAuliffe earned $164,000 in 2016, more than $60,000 of which was overtime pay. In 2017, his overtime pay rose by about $20,000 despite working a very similar overtime schedule to the prior year.

Court documents show that McAuliffe issued false traffic citations to make it look like he had worked when he wasn’t working. According to the indictment, he collected $10,000 for shifts for which he never even showed up.

So far, the federal investigation has uncovered seven other cases where officers logged hours for shifts they either didn’t work or left early.

The troopers were caught when investigators double checked their citations with the Department of Motor Vehicles and found that much of the information on them was incorrect.