GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An American flag that had been raised at Ground Zero in the days following September 11, 2001, will be escorted by Greenfield police, fire, and EMS on Thursday morning.

Before the September 11, 2001 attack on the twin towers, Ground Zero was the site of the World Trade Center. In the days following 9/11, the Ground Zero Flag was raised between the North and South Towers. It remained there until November 2nd.

The flag has been carried on multiple missions overseas, including that of the capture of Saddam Hussein. It has also been carried on military deployments, notably those of the 4th infantry division and Navy SEAL team operations.

There have been numerous displays of the flag around the country in ceremonies, 9/11 Memorials, Military Bases, and First Responder Stations to remind us why we will never forget the events of 9/11. This year will mark the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

The Ground Zero flag will be escorted along Main Street in Greenfield at around 9 a.m. arriving at the Greenfield Fire station.

The Ground Zero Flag was on display in Springfield, Northampton, Southampton, and Blandford. The local tour will end in Bernardston to continue to travel to New England communities to be on display for the public until November 2nd.