WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield will be commemorating the lives lost in 9/11 on Sunday.

In attendance will be Mayor McCabe and the Westfield Fire Department. The ceremony is to first begin with the Westfield Fire Department hosting an annual ceremony of reflection and remembrance at 9:45 am. In honor of the Broad Street Fire Headquarters’ fallen first responders.

Westfield natives who fell victim to the attacks’ will join Mayor McCabe for a wreath laying at the 9/11 Monument at 11:00 a.m. The monument is located at the head of North Elm Street, across from the Westwood Building at 94 North Elm Street.

Finally, a ceremony and reception will also take place to remember the Westfield victims Tara Shea Creamer, Dan Trant, and Brian Murphy. This will happen at 22 Williams St. at 2:00 p.m.