9 dolphins stranded on Cape Cod, most survive to be released

The International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued ten stranded Risso’s dolphins from Wellfleet, MA and released in Truro, MA on New Year’s Day 2017.

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Nine dolphins were stranded on beaches on Cape Cod on Monday but most survived and either swam away or were released back into the water by a local wildlife group.

A mother and her calf were stranded in Brewster and seven dolphins became stranded in Wellfleet. The calf died. Two of the dolphins in Wellfleet managed to swim away and one died, the Cape Cod Times reported.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare released the five surviving, stranded dolphins back into the ocean later in the day on Monday. The group gave the animals a full health assessment and tagged them with tracking devices before releasing them.

Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphins becoming stranded and Wellfleet is a hotspot within a hotspot, said Stacey Hedman, global marketing strategy manager for the group, in a livestreamed video of the release.

The short-beaked common dolphins became stranded on the bay side of the cape and were released at Herring Cove Beach where there is quick access to deep water.