SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $900 million is on the line, and western Massachusetts residents are hoping to take home the winning Powerball ticket! So, 22News spoke with the experts about your chances.

This current jackpot has been growing since mid-April, 37 drawings have gone by without a winner. The payout is expected to be $465 million.

A local math professor tells 22News, the likelihood of a winner depends on the unique sequences of numbers sold. Common sequences like 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 are likely to be played and people who share a common sequence could split the jackpot. Perry says the odds of winning any of these jackpots is about 1 in 292 million.

“In some sense, the odds are in people’s favor because the prize is so high and if you don’t have to split it with anyone then there would be a huge expected value as we say in math,” Andrew Perry, Springfield College Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science said.

“I wanna hit the big one and I’m playing because it’s best to play and try to play…and you know win,” expressed Giuseppe D’Arco of Granby.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has an estimated $640 million jackpot and $328 million cash option. This is the third time ever that both jackpots have simultaneously been over $600 million.