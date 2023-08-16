BOSTON (WWLP) – A 93-year-old woman died after drowning while swimming in Pleasure Bay of Castle Island in South Boston on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a preliminary investigation shows that the 93-year-old woman that was part of a private adult care program was at the beach with other members of the group as part of a supervised trip.

The woman entered the water with two of her friends and was instructed to remain in shallow water. At some point around 12:00 p.m., the woman swam into deeper water. When she realized the depth of the water she was in, she appeared to have started panicking and yelled for help before becoming submerged in the water.

Her two friends swam to help her and began to pull her to shore. Lifeguards also went and assisted in getting the woman to shore and immediately started CPR.

The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she later died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of her death. The Massachusetts State Police is investigating.