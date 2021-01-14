930 new cases in Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than new 900 COVID-19 cases were logged in the past week among public school students and staff, according to new Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

School districts, education collaboratives and approved special education schools reported 523 cases among students participating in hybrid or in-person learning who had district building access within seven days of the positive case report, and 407 cases among staff with building access.

Milton had the highest number of student cases from Jan. 7-13, with 20, followed by 15 each in the Dracut public schools and at Lawrence Family Development Charter School.

New Bedford’s 24 topped the list for staff cases, and Fall River’s 17 was the second-highest. Ten COVID-19 cases were also recorded among Fall River students.