SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kellogg Krew, 94.7 WMAS morning show, celebrates its 15th anniversary on Friday at their radio station.

Chris Kellogg is the host of the weekday morning show from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Dina and Lopez. Chris has been the host for nearly 15 years. 22News provides morning news and weather updates during the show.

94.7 WMAS hosted the 21st annual Radiothon in March to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital. The event raises much-needed funds to help children being treated at the children’s hospital.

According to a media advisory, Mayor Sarno states:

“Congratulations to Chris Kellogg and Dina McMahon of the 94.7 WMAS Kellogg Krew on their 15 years anniversary! Every weekday morning, for 15 years, they share the news, stories, and funny skits with their listeners. They are also huge supporters and advocates for our community, raising over $4 million for the Children’s Baystate Hospital through their annual radiothon, collecting winter coats for families through the Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids campaign, and the Kellogg Krew Reading Program where they read books to children at local schools, just to name a few. Thank you, Kellogg Krew, for 15 years of service, fun, caring, and giving to our local community!”

The celebration was held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at 94.7 WMAS Studio on Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield.

94.7 WMAS is hosting Halloween at the Hall on October 27th. Trick-or-treaters in costume can visit from 4 to 6 p.m.