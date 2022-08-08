CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ninety-Nine Restaurants across New England are raising funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund through August 21st.

The 17th annual fundraiser will support pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For every $5 donated, guests will receive a $5 off $25 coupon to be used by September 4th. Those who order online to go and make a $5 donation or more will immediately receive $5 off the online order.

99 Restaurants in western Massachusetts

The restaurant has raised more than $5.8 million for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.