CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England are raising funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs through October.

For every $5 donated, guests will receive a $5 off $25 coupon to be used by November 20th. Those who order online to go and make a $5 donation or more will immediately receive $5 off the online order. Every Sunday through October and on Halloween, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

99 Restaurants in western Massachusetts

The restaurant has raised more than $5.3 million for local Boys and Girls Clubs.