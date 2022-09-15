NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The board of directors of the Northern Berkshire United Way (NBUW) announced the appointment of Duffy Judge as its new executive director Tuesday. Judge has filled the role of interim executive director since March, when Christa Collier departed for a position with the Massachusetts Children’s Alliance.

NBUW said Judge has taken the lead on several important community initiatives and is committed to following the mission, vision, and values of the agency. Company officials said he has made a strong commitment to the agency’s board of directors and staff, allowing NBUW to continue serving the Northern Berkshire community.

Judge came to NBUW from Berkshire United Way in Pittsfield, where he served as a Development Manager since July 2017. “It has been a wonderful experience at Berkshire United Way, but I yearn to serve the community in which I have raised a family, Northern Berkshire,” he said. “This opportunity would allow me to have a direct impact on people I interact with every day, and that would be the absolute ideal for me.”