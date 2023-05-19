(WWLP) – The Justice Department has named an Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts amid the resignation of Rachael Rollins.

First assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy will now serve as the state’s top federal prosecutor.

Rollins gave her formal resignation to President Biden Friday, two days after a scathing report, by the Inspector General, found several instances of abuse of power. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has been a vocal critical of Rollins since she was first nominated for the post.

Friday, Cotton tweeted his frustration with the Justice Department, slamming the U.S. attorney general for not charging Rollins.