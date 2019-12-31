A look back at snow and rain amounts in 2019

(WWLP) – As we wrap up the month and the year let’s look back at some numbers as far as how much snow and rain we’ve had.

So far this month 22.9″ of snow and sleet has fallen in the lower Pioneer Valley. That’s more than a foot above a normal December when we get 10.2″ of snow on average.

All last winter (October-April) we had 38.5″ of snow, so we are on pace for a snowier winter this time around. It’s also been a wet December. When you add the rain and melted snow for this month you get 6.32″ of liquid, which is well above the average 3.6″ of liquid in a typical December.

For the whole year, our rainfall and melted snow totaled 49.3″ of liquid precipitation in the lower Pioneer Valley. That’s 5.5″ more rain and melted snow than usual, but nothing compared to 2018 when we received 70.75″ of liquid, the wettest year on record.