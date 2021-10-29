AAA: Driver behavior is getting better, but needs improvement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA reported that unsafe driving has decreased in the past three years, with some dangerous driving behaviors lowered more than others.

The new data was collected from the AAA Foundation’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, emphasizing the gap between drivers’ attitudes and behaviors reported.

“Based on self-reported driving behaviors from our annual survey of traffic safety culture, it is encouraging to see more drivers recognize the danger of certain activities behind the wheel,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast. “However, the ultimate goal is to see the majority of drivers form safe driving habits and practice them.” As more Americans return to the daily commute, AAA reminds all motorists to practice safe driving behaviors by focusing on the task of driving, keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

With the pandemic, fewer Americans were driving in 2020. Those that did, however appeared to take greater risks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that an estimated 38,680 people died in car crashes, which was a 7.2% increase and the largest number of fatalities since 2007.

“AAA has some positive news to share about trends in safer driving behaviors, but it’s not quite time to declare victory,” said Ms. Maguire. “Downward trends in self-reported impaired driving, red-light running, and drowsy driving is the kind of progress we need to curb the recent spikes in traffic fatalities. It’s our hope we are turning a corner.”

AAA recommends these safety tips: