AAA: Expect heavy traffic if you’re traveling on July 4

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel for the 4th of July holiday.

AAA said they were expecting the most congestion on Thursday and numerous drivers told us they hit stop and go traffic throughout the day on the Mass Pike, I-91, and even Riverdale and Memorial Avenue.

AAA predicted the day before the 4th of July holiday to be the busiest on the roads, with regular commuters combining with holiday travelers to create quite a bit of congestion.

“I thought tomorrow would be a lot worse, but the highways were a lot more crowded than I thought,” said Brian Whitacre of Chicopee. “I think people were heading out for the holiday and getting out there and trying to beat people, but I think everybody ran into each other today.”

In major metro areas, drivers were expected to see delays as much as four times longer than their usual drive. If you’re headed to the Boston area, Friday July 5 is expected to be the worst day for travel, with delays expected to be more than three times worse than usual.

“I had a doctor’s appointment, it probably took me 20 minutes to make a 10-minute drive,” said Fran Desbiens of Ludlow. “Everything’s packed. I was on Broadway, I was on Memorial Drive. 90 was bad in parts.”

Our 22News crew saw several delays caused by accidents and breakdowns.

“It was mobbed, the traffic was stop and go, stop and go,” said Desbiens.

AAA said they expect to rescue nearly 367,000 drivers over the holiday. Largely for Flat tires, lockouts, and dead batteries. They recommend having your car checked out by a mechanic before making a long road trip this holiday.

MassDOT did suspend roadway construction projects starting at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, to try and help ease some of the holiday construction.