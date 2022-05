SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices have reached another all-time high.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas now sits at $4.62 which is up to one cent from yesterday. Experts believe prices could continue to keep rising. Some analysts fear we could see average prices above $5 per gallon by the July 4th holiday.

Here in Massachusetts, the average price per gallon stayed the same at $4.73 which is 54 cents more per gallon than a month ago.