AAA: Over 55 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving this year

(WWLP) – If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving you’ve probably started your checklist of what you’ll need.

Something you can add to it, your patience, as travel experts are predicting another record-breaking holiday. Thanksgiving means food and football for many families, but another word that might come to mind for Thanksgiving 2019, headache!

That’s because AAA projects more than 55 million Americans will be taking to the roads, rails, and skies to get to their turkey day destination, with a number of trains and buses leaving right from Springfield’s Union Station on Thanksgiving Day.

AAA said this will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since the travel company began tracking volume in 2000. But someone hosting the holiday’s this year sees the increase as a good thing.

“It makes me happy cause it says to me that people are putting more value on those family connections and spending time with each other,” said Amanda Kimball of Chicopee. “They’re willing to spend the money and the time and the stress of driving out to see each other.”

But for those who aren’t looking forward to the traffic rush, a few tips for you! AAA suggests flying the Monday before Thanksgiving, it’s a lighter travel day than later in the week.

And if you’re driving to Boston or New York, the worst time to be behind the wheel is Wednesday, November 27, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AAA is also reminding drivers to check their batteries and tires before heading out. They expect to assist more than 368,000 drivers this Thanksgiving holiday.