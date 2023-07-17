CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study conducted by AAA indicates that raising posted speed limits to save time and increase traffic flow could lead to more crashes, injuries, and deaths.

The report, which includes survey data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, noted speeding is a critical factor in vehicle crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were more than 42,000 traffic deaths in 2022, the highest levels in 16 years and that speeding was a factor in nearly 27 percent of the deaths.

Since 1995, states have adjusted their posted speed limits for reasons including modifications in roadway infrastructure, improvements in vehicle and roadway system technologies, and growth in motor vehicles and/or non-motorist activities. However, several key factors are reviewed before the new speed limit is implemented.

Research conducted by the AAA Foundation included 12 roadways, six raised and six lowered posted speed limits. The key findings were the following:

Raising posted speed limits was associated with increased crash frequencies and rates.

Lowering posted speed limits was associated with decreased crash frequencies and rates.

Changes in travel times were small in response to both raised and lowered speed limits.

AAA recommends transportation officials prioritize safety over speed and capacity before implementing changes in posted speed limits. AAA supports

Automated speed enforcement and red light camera programs are supported by AAA where appropriate. The implementation of these programs reduces violations and injury crashes however, the traffic strategy should be considered to maintain improved safety.

“The study analyzed before-and-after data on a dozen roadways that raised or lowered posted speed limits and found no one-size-fits-all answer regarding the impact of these changes,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast. “However, it is critical to consider the safety implications when local transportation authorities contemplate making changes to posted speed limits.”

“The movement in statehouses to raise speed limits is happening across the country in at least eight states this year,” said Ms. Gugliotta. “But the benefits are overrated, and the risks are understated. Increasing speed limits does not always yield the positive results envisioned by traffic planners.”