BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts (ACLU) has created a new online tool to help residents learn more about their county sheriffs.

A survey done this spring by Beacon Research, that was commissioned by the ACLU, found that 83% of state residents did not know the name of their county sheriff, and many did not know that it is an elected position.

As a result, ACLU Massachusetts launched a state wide educational campaign, “Know Your Sheriff,” to help increase public awareness of the life-changing decisions that sheriffs make, and how voters can move sheriffs to make communities safer and more just for all.

Part of that campaign includes a digital website that lets residents look up their sheriff and get information on the district they serve, if they’re up for reelection, and any other candidates on the ballot.

The ACLU of Massachusetts will be working with partners in key counties to host candidate forums and public education events leading up to the elections this fall.