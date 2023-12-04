Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are grieving the loss of a sergeant.

In a statement released this weekend, State Police said that 41-year-old, Sergeant Gregory Furtado passed away suddenly.

No further information about his death has been released. Funeral arrangements have not been made public, but are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Sergeant Furtado had been assigned to the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District. He was also a 79th Recruit Training Troop member and graduated from the State Police Academy in 2006.