SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s become an unfortunate reality that schools, organizations, and businesses across the country must prepare for an active shooter and know how to respond.

The Sheraton Hotel in Springfield opened the training to organizations across Hampden County. The goal is to learn and prepare as a community. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland security led the seminar.

It was attended by staff members from entertainment attractions like the Eastern States Exposition ahead of The Big E in September and employees from Baystate Health in the event of a threat at the hospital.

A study by the Secret Service found that between 2008 and 2017 there were 41 incidents of targeted school violence in K through 12 schools in the U.S. Devastatingly so, that number has only grown.

The Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools was in attendance and told 22News about the protocols already in place.

“A locking system, interior locks on every door, entry systems, computerized entry systems to log everyone that’s coming in. That’s our number one priority is making sure the kids feel safe. And they have to feel safe to learn.” Daniel Warwick, Springfield Superintendent of Schools

Warwick says the District has invested millions into these technologies. Including cameras to monitor the building safety. Students and staff also regularly perform active shooter drills.