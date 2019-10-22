Additional charges filed in college admissions case

BOSTON (WWLP) – Additional charges have been filed against 11 out of 15 defendants in the college admissions case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the superseding indictment accuses 11 defendants– Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane Blake, Todd Blake, Mossimo Giannulli, Elisabeth Kimmell, Lori Loughlin, William McGlashan, Jr., Marci Palatella, John Wilson, Homayoun Zadeh, and Robert Zangrillo— of conspiring to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to help their children’s admission.

“In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits – with little or no regard for their athletic abilities – or as members of other favored admissions categories,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

John Wilson of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, has also been charged with two counts of substantive federal programs bribery in connection with his efforts to secure his children’s admission into Harvard and Stanford.

The superseding indictment also includes additional charges of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud against Joey Chen, William McGlashan, Jr., John Wilson, and Robert Zangrillo in connection with the scheme to use bribery and other forms of fraud to obtain falsified test scores and admission to elite schools as athletic recruits or other favored admissions categories.

“The defendants, all of whom were arrested in March 2019, were previously charged with conspiring with William “Rick” Singer and others, to bribe SAT and ACT exam administrators to allow a test taker to secretly take college entrance exams in place of their children, or to correct the children’s answers after they had taken the exams. The defendants were also previously charged with conspiring to launder the bribes and other payments in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the United States, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme.” U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts

For a full list of defendants charged in the scandal and the latest updates on their cases, click here.

#BREAKING: #CollegeAdmissionsScandal defendant Michelle Janavs admits to paying $525,000 to participate in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and athletic recruitment scheme. Sentencing set for Feb. 25. — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) October 21, 2019

#BREAKING: #CollegeAdmissionsScandal defendant Manuel Henriquez pleads guilty in federal court in #Boston. Henriquez admits to paying $450,000 to secure college admission for his daughters. — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) October 21, 2019

#BREAKING: Martin Fox, the former president of a private tennis academy in Texas, agrees to plead guilty in #CollegeAdmissionsScandal https://t.co/oyAhHHQ4CV — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) October 21, 2019