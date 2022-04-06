BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Administration energy and climate officials have abruptly canceled two public hearings that had been scheduled for this week to gather feedback on their Clean Energy and Climate Plan proposals for 2025 and 2030.

The hearings, planned for Thursday evening and Friday afternoon, were canceled Tuesday night without explanation. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said those who signed up to participate would be notified by email of rescheduled dates. An EEA spokesman declined to say why the hearings were scrubbed or whether EEA had an idea when it might hold the hearings.

The hearings were shaping up to be the first opportunity to hear about and respond to EEA’s proposed interim emissions reduction targets and carbon sequestration goals for 2025 and 2030, as well as the proposed plans to achieve those targets and goals.

The Thursday and Friday hearings were to focus specifically on the electric power, transportation and non-energy sectors. The administration’s interim plan for 2030 and its 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap, both released at the end of 2020, laid out possible pathways towards the 2050 net-zero target as the administration set a new goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent from 1990 levels by 2030 (the 2021 climate roadmap law later set a requirement for a 50 percent reduction by 2030). The 2025 and 2030 emission limits, sublimits and plans must be finalized by July 1 per the climate roadmap law.

In the fall, the administration said it planned in March 2022 to present and gather feedback on “proposed emissions limits and sublimits for 2025 and 2030; proposed goals for reducing emissions from and increasing carbon sequestration on natural and working lands (NWL) [and] proposed policy portfolio that aim to achieve these emission limits, sublimits, and NWL goals.”

EEA also has a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, April 14 that is said to focus on proposals related to buildings and natural and working lands. The EEA spokesman did not respond to a News Service question about the status of that hearing.