BOSTON (WWLP) – As local and national animal shelters deal with an increase of animals being placed in shelters, the MSPCA is waiving all adoption fees for large adult dogs this week to help find homes for these older canines.

Beginning Monday and lasting through Sunday, adoption fees for all large breed dogs older than one-year-old will be waived. MSPCA-Angell has announced a goal to place 2,500 dogs in homes this summer and will be hosting a series of events on the second week of every summer month to make that goal.

Across the country, animal shelters are at 90 percent capacity and some shelters are leading to euthanizing animals that are unable to be placed in homes. This is due to a combination of factors, including a decrease in number of people looking to adopt, the economy and a shortage of veterinary staff, creating an overpopulation of dogs living in shelters nationwide. According to Shelter Animals Count, a national database that tracks animal shelters, dog euthanasia jumped 39% last year: from 93,697 in 2021 to 129,850 in 2022.

MSPCA has adoption centers in Boston, Metheun and Cape Cod, as well as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem. You can view adoptable dogs on the MSPCA website, dogs with stars will have their adoption fees waived.